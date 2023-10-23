Turkey’s Erdogan submits Sweden’s bid for NATO membership to parliament

Move comes after months of back-and-forth with western countries over new additions to alliance amid war in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a bill on Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament, after months of back-and-forth with western countries over the issue.

Erdogan’s office said on Monday that the bill for ratification had been sent to parliament, but it remains unclear when the bill will be brought to the floor.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the move.

“Now it remains for the parliament to deal with the question,” Kristersson said on social media platform X. “We look forward to being a NATO member.”

In order for new countries like Sweden to join the transatlantic military alliance, all 31 current NATO members must endorse their effort. Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify Sweden’s bid, bringing them into conflict with other NATO members who have backed the bid.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland both abandoned their previous position of non-alignment and asked to join NATO in May 2022. Finland’s request was approved by all members, and it became a NATO member in April.

But Erdogan had clashed with Stockholm over Sweden’s approach towards Kurdish groups that Turkey considers security threats. In July, Sweden’s Supreme Court rejected an extradition request from Turkey for two men accused of membership in the movement of United States-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed coup effort in 2016.





The Turkish president has also pressured Sweden over public demonstrations held to desecrate the Koran, Islam’s holy book.

Turkey’s foreign ministry called the events a “despicable attack” and called for “decisive measures to prevent this hate crime” in a statement issued at the time.

But Turkey reversed course on Sweden’s NATO accession in July, stating that it would not block the Scandinavian country’s effort to join the alliance.

Hours after that decision was announced, the United States said that it would move forward with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, an apparent trade-off that may have helped soften Turkey’s initial opposition.