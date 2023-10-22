Thousands rally in Malaysia’s capital in support of Palestinians

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Thousands of people have rallied in the Malaysian capital to express solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Protesters gathered in Kuala Lumpur’s Independence Square on Sunday for the rally organised by local NGOs Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCare, which have organised humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

Many protesters wore the keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, and carried placards calling for peace in Palestine and an end to the United States’ support of the Israeli military.

“It’s hard to even watch the videos because … I can’t imagine [what] it is like to live there with bombs all around,” Syikin Samsuddin, a 40-year-old IT specialist, told Al Jazeera at the rally.

“It’s very unfortunate … that during this era, this peaceful era for most of the world, there’s one place where it’s occupied and there’s apartheid. It’s so sad,” she said.

Hussein, a 35-year-old Palestinian protester, said his family in the West Bank were on “high alert” after an escalation in violence in the territory, including an Israeli air strike on a mosque that military officials said was used as a command centre by Palestinian fighters.

“From here, it makes me feel helpless or powerless to some extent to see that the boundaries of the atrocities can still keep happening at more aggressive or extreme stages,” he told Al Jazeera.

“But we do what we can to show our support and send our love and care to everyone, especially the civilians out there. Because in the end, everyone wants to live peacefully, in harmony with everyone around.”