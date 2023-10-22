Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 606

Turkey will join talks aimed at finding ways to end the Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy said on Saturday after speaking with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. Malta announced on Friday it would host the peace talks on October 28-29, after similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen earlier this year.