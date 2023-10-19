Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 13
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 13th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 19 Oct 2023
Here is the situation on Thursday, October 19, 2023:
Latest developments
- An Israeli air raid in southern Gaza, near Rafah, killed at least 30 people and injured another 21.
- Israel hit Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon early on Thursday. At least two people were reported injured.
- At least five Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.
- Palestinian security forces in Ramallah fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters who were throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas.
- An estimated 300 protesters from the human rights organisation Jewish Voice for Peace calling for a ceasefire were arrested after they occupied one of the blocks in the United States Capitol complex on Wednesday.
- Israeli forces stormed at least two cities in the occupied West Bank, arresting suspected Hamas members.
- Global protests in support of Palestine continue: thousands gathered in the Philippines and demonstrators near the US embassy in Lebanon clashed with police.
Human impact
- The death toll in Gaza stands at 3,478 killed while 12,065 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, 69 people have been killed and 1,300 wounded. In Israel, at least 1,400 people have been killed and 3,800 injured since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
- Israel has issued new evacuation orders, telling residents of Gaza to move southwards along the coast where humanitarian aid would be available.
- The only cancer hospital in Gaza, Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, is on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of fuel.
Diplomacy
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has landed in Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Sunak will visit Herzog’s residence at 11am [8:00 GMT].
- US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to extend support to Israel. He backed the Israeli version of the horrific bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that it was caused by Palestinian groups.
- Biden also said he has struck a deal with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza by Friday.
- But on Wednesday, the US vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a series of phone calls to leaders of Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Talking to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he expressed his outrage over the hospital attack and announced $10m aid for Palestinians.
- Russia announced it would deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly that Beijing wants to “enhance cooperation” with Egypt for “stability” in the Middle East region.
Business and Economy
- Asian markets tumbled amid fear of the Israel-Hamas crisis spilling into a wider conflict in the Middle East or a full-blown war.
- All three of the main Wall Street indexes ended in the red. Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore dipping more than 1 percent, according to Reuters.
- Losses were also observed in Shanghai, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington.
