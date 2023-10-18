Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt

Announcement comes as US President Joe Biden visits Israel amid mounting pressure over humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Israeli government has said that it will not block humanitarian aid entering the besieged Gaza Strip from Egypt, following pressure from its international allies to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians in the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, during a visit from US President Joe Biden.

“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip,” the statement reads.

“Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our hostages are not returned,” it added.

The decision follows mounting international pressure, including from the United States, calling for humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of residents have been displaced amid constant Israeli air strikes.

Israel has also instituted a complete siege of Gaza, cutting off access to food, water, electricity and fuel for the strip’s 2.3 million residents.

It remains unclear when aid will begin to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which Egypt says has been damaged by Israeli air strikes.

This is a developing story. More to follow.