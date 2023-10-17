BREAKING,
India’s top court rules against allowing same-sex marriage

Five-judge bench makes ruling after hearing arguments in the case between April and May.

India's top court has declined a petition to overturn the law banning same-sex unions [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Published On 17 Oct 2023

India’s Supreme Court has declined to approve same-sex marriages in a blow for LGBT rights in the world’s most populous country.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud announced the ruling on Tuesday after hearing arguments in the case between April and May.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies