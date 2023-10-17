BREAKINGBREAKING,
India’s top court rules against allowing same-sex marriage
Five-judge bench makes ruling after hearing arguments in the case between April and May.
Published On 17 Oct 2023
India’s Supreme Court has declined to approve same-sex marriages in a blow for LGBT rights in the world’s most populous country.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud announced the ruling on Tuesday after hearing arguments in the case between April and May.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies