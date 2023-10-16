Tens of thousands of protesters in cities around the world have call­ed for an end to Is­rael’s assault on Gaza.

Demonstrators around the globe have taken to the streets to demand an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Israel launched air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip after the Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the territory, carried out a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli authorities.

At least 2,800 people have been killed in the responding Israeli assault on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities, and an estimated one million people were displaced in Gaza in the first week of the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Around the world, protests took place in multiple cities, with demonstrators chanting “Free Palestine” and calling for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

The map and list below show the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. It will be updated as more protests take place.

Cities where protests have taken place:

Adelaide, Algiers, Amman, Athens, Auckland, Baghdad, Barcelona, Beirut, Berlin, Boston, Braband, Brasilia, Brisbane, Cairo, Calgary, Cambridge, Canberra, Cape Town, Caracas, Colombo, Copenhagen, Dallas, Damascus, Dearborn, Delhi, Dhaka, Doha, Diyarbakir, Dublin, Edinburgh, Edmonton, Geneva, Glasgow, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Karachi, Kargil, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London, Los Angles, Lucknow, Male, Manama, Manchester, Marawi City, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, Mississauga, Montreal, Mumbai, Nablus, Naples, New York City, Paris, Pittsburgh, Portland, Pune, Rabat, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Sanaa, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Surakarta, Sydney, Tehran, The Hague, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Tucson, Turin, Vancouver, Washington DC.