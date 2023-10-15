Which countries have criticised Israeli attacks on Gaza?

From South Africa to Norway, the Middle East to Southeast Asia, calls for an end to the siege of Gaza are growing.

Following Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on Israel more than a week ago, much of the international community rushed to voice its concern about the escalation in tensions.

However, as Israel continues to bomb Gaza and attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, several governments have started to turn critical of Israel’s actions — some more directly than others.

Here is a list of countries that have called on Israel to stop its aggression and move towards a ceasefire.

Algeria

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, accusing it of violating international humanitarian law.

Algeria has also called for immediate international intervention to protect the Palestinian people, whose rights it has described as central to the resolution of the conflict.

African Union

The Chairperson of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat has highlighted the denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people as the main cause of the current tensions. The AU appealed to both parties to end military hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

Belize

Belize has decried the hostilities between Hamas and Israel and called for immediate de-escalation while supporting a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and demanding the right of return for Palestinians displaced from their ancestral homeland.

Brazil

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira said on Friday that his country has “received with dismay the news that Israeli forces called for all civilians — more than one million — living in northern Gaza to leave within 24 hours”.

Veira, who was speaking in New York after a United Nations Security Council meeting, referred to the UN’s assessment that such a large-scale move of people could lead to “unprecedented levels of misery” for civilians while calling for an end to violence on both sides.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro emphasised the need for Israel and Palestine to come to the negotiation table and work towards a two-state solution. He drew historical comparisons between the situation in Gaza and past atrocities.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Gaza today appears as destroyed or more so than the Warsaw ghetto after it was destroyed by Nazi barbarity in response to the Jewish and socialist insurrection in that concentration camp.”

Cuba

Cuba has condemned the violence in Israel and Palestine, attributing it to the long-standing violation of Palestinian rights.

Indonesia

Indonesia has urged an immediate end to violence to prevent further casualties, also arguing that the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel was the root cause of the conflict as the occupation.

Iraq

Iraq has likewise called the attacks on Gaza a continuation of the oppression of Palestinians under Israel’s occupation.

Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has described Palestinian resistance as a natural reaction to Israel’s provocations.

Ireland

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has condemned Israel’s actions of cutting off power, fuel supplies and water, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law and collective punishment.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over the escalation in Gaza, calling on the international community to stop the violence, protect the Palestinian people, and end Israel’s provocations. It has warned that the continuation of violence without deterrence would undermine peace efforts and the prospects of a two-state solution.

Morocco

Morocco, which is moving towards full diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, has voiced deep concern over the situation in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to calm. The country emphasised the importance of dialogue and negotiations as the way to reach a two-state solution.

In an Arab League session, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, emphasised Morocco’s “full and unwavering support” for Palestine.

Malaysia

Malaysia has called for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the prolonged occupation and suffering of the Palestinian people, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the root cause of the conflict.

Maldives

The Maldivian government has expressed concern about the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip and reiterated its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Its government has said that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has criticised the total blockade of Gaza as unacceptable and emphasised that Israel’s right to self-defence must adhere to international law.

“The establishment of a full blockade, including on access to electricity, water, food, and other goods that are indispensable for the survival of the civilian population in Gaza, is unacceptable,” Huitfeldt said in a statement.

“The scale of destruction in Gaza is enormous. A large number of civilians have been killed. Given a full blockade by Israel, closed border crossings, and continued Israeli attacks, I fear that the civilian population in Gaza will face even greater hardship in the days to come,” she added.

Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over the ongoing escalation between Palestinians and Israelis, emphasising the need for both parties to exercise restraint, and calling for international intervention to stop the escalation.

Stressing the importance of adhering to international law, Oman highlighted the strategic necessity of finding a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

Qatar

Qatar has called for all parties to de-escalate and exercise restraint amid the escalating situation in Gaza, holding Israel responsible for the escalation due to its violations of Palestinian rights, particularly incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to compel Israel to respect international law and the historical rights of the Palestinian people and prevent further violence against Palestinian civilians. Qatar has reiterated its firm position in support of the Palestinian cause, including the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Russia

Russia stressed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved by force but through political and diplomatic means. Russia called for an immediate ceasefire, renouncing violence, and a negotiation process with international community assistance to establish lasting peace in the Middle East.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasised the “creation of an independent Palestine state with East Jerusalem as its capital” to resolve the issue.

Moscow has also refused to list Hamas as a “terrorist” organisation following similar steps taken by France and the European Union earlier this week.

Syria

Syria has praised the Palestinian resistance factions behind last the October 7 attack, while criticising Israel’s occupation and siege.

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday underscored his country’s historic support for the “just struggle” of Palestinians in a public statement, standing with a keffiyeh around his shoulders in front of people holding aloft small Palestinian flags.

“All of us standing here pledge our solidarity with the people of Palestine,” he said.

He described Israel as an “oppressive regime” and pointed to what many human rights groups have described as Israel’s apartheid-like policies towards Palestinians.

Venezuela

The Government of Venezuela voiced its anxiety concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip and called for the end of violence throughout Palestinian territory through direct dialogue and compliance with UN Security Council resolution 2334. Venezuela urged the United Nations to fulfil its role as a guarantor of international peace and legality.