Three killed in Russia as debris from downed Ukrainian drone destroys homes

Two others seriously injured after debris from destroyed drone crashed into homes in Russia’s Belgorod region.

An investigator works at the site where a Ukrainian drone was downed by air defence system, in central Rostov-on-Don on September 7, 2023
Russian investigator at the site where a Ukrainian drone was shot down by the air defence system in Russia's central Rostov-on-Don region in September 2023 [File: AFP]
Published On 12 Oct 2023

Three people were killed, including a young child, and two injured when debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone fell on homes in Russia’s Belgorod region, a local official says.

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Thursday that Russian air defences shot down an “aircraft-type” unmanned aerial vehicle as it approached Belgorod city, and the falling debris had destroyed several homes.

“To great sorrow, there are dead. Operational services recovered the bodies of two people from the rubble – a man and a woman,” Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The governor later updated the death toll to three following the discovery of a child’s body beneath the rubble of a house.

“Three people were killed, one of them a small child,” he wrote, accompanied by pictures of a house reduced to a pile of masonry behind red and white police tape.

“A difficult morning for all of us,” he said, offering his condolences to the loved ones of those killed.

“We are all grieving.”

Two other people, a man and a woman, were also injured in the incident and had been brought to hospital.

The man was in a coma and had suffered burns to his respiratory tract and upper and lower body, according to Russia’s state news agency TASS. The injured woman had a concussion and a fractured leg, TASS reported, adding that doctors had assessed the woman’s condition as “serious”.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said earlier on Thursday that an attempted Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region had been “thwarted” at about 11:30pm local time (20:30 GMT) on Wednesday. The ministry made no mention of casualties.

Russia has come under regular attack by Ukrainian drones in recent months, mainly in border regions but also in the capital, Moscow.

According to the regional governor, Ukrainian shelling killed two civilians in the Belgorod region on Tuesday.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies