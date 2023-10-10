Which airlines paused or cancelled flights to Israel after Hamas attacks?
Several international airlines have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv as the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth day.
Published On 10 Oct 2023
9 hours ago
Several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights to Israel following the surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend. Israel has launched a military offensive on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack as more than 1,600 people have been killed from both sides.
Here is a list:
- American Airlines on Tuesday said it has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv through December 4. The Texas-based carrier also said it will provide additional flexibility to customers whose travel plans are impacted by this adjustment.
- Aegean Airlines cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Thursday.
- Air Canada cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. The carrier said on Monday it would resume the route “as soon as the situation stabilises”.
- Air India also suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14 “for the safety of our passengers and crew”, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
- Air France suspended flights without providing a timeframe. Its unit Transavia France cancelled flights through Thursday and said it was not yet known what this meant for flights from October 13.
- Air Malta cancelled two return trips on Monday and Wednesday, saying it would continually adjust operations as needed.
- Cathay Pacific cancelled its Tuesday and Thursday flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and said it would provide further updates regarding its next scheduled service.
- Delta Air Lines cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv for the rest of October, but said it will work with Washington if needed for repatriation flights of American citizens. Delta flies to Israel from Atlanta, Boston and New York.
- Easy Jet paused flights with Tel Aviv through Friday and said it would adjust the timing of flights in the next few days.
- Finnair suspended flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the Nordic winter season on March 30, 2024. The Finnish carrier does not currently use Israeli airspace, it said.
- Germany’s Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Brussels Airlines cancelled their Tel Aviv flights through Saturday.
- Hainan Airlines the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights connecting Beijing and Shanghai to Tel Aviv from October 12 to 31. It said flights between Shenzhen and Tel Aviv were unchanged.
- Italy’s ITA has also cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv.
- Korean Air, the only South Korean airline that operates direct flights between Incheon and Tel Aviv, cancelled its Monday flight – but said it would operate a return flight from Tel Aviv to Incheon to bring people home.
- Norway’s Norwegian Air is cancelling its flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv, as well as return flights, until December 19, a company spokesperson told Reuters news agency.
- Turkey’s Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines have halted flights to Israel until further notice. In separate statements on messaging platform X, formerly Twitter, the two airlines announced they were suspending flights to Israel due to recent developments.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies