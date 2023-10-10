What we know: The number of foreigners killed, missing, abducted in Israel
Citizens and dual nationals from more than 20 countries were killed or remain missing following violence in Israel.
Dozens of foreigners have been reported killed, missing or taken hostage following the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters over the weekend.
More than 900 people have been killed in Israel and almost 700 killed in retaliatory attacks on Gaza by Israeli forces so far.
Many of the foreigners killed and missing were attending an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert on Saturday when the Hamas attack began.
This is what we know of the foreign and dual-national casualties as well as those still missing.
Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing
Argentina’s foreign minister Santiago Cafiero said on Monday that seven Argentinians were killed during the attacks in Israel and 15 more remain missing. Approximately 625 Argentinian nationals in Israel have also requested repatriation, the minister said.
Brazil: Three missing
Brazil’s foreign ministry said that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the music festival.
Cambodia: One dead
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed in Israel.
Canada: One dead, three missing
The Canadian government said that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.
Chile: Two missing
The Chilean foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that two of its nationals were missing. The couple lived in a kibbutz not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.
Colombia: Two missing
The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival are missing and efforts are being made to locate them.
France: Two dead, 14 missing
Two French people were killed in the attack, the French government said, and a 12-year-old is among 14 of its nationals who remain missing. “Based on the information we have, we consider it highly likely that some of them have been abducted,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that “this number is still subject to change”.
Germany: Several hostages
Several dual German-Israeli nationals were taken hostage, a German foreign ministry source said, according to news reports.
Ireland: 1 missing
An Irish-Israeli woman was confirmed missing by the Irish government.
Italy: Two missing
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing. “They have not been located and are not answering calls,” he said.
Mexico: Two hostages
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.
Nepal: 10 dead, one missing
Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by Hamas fighters, the Nepalese Embassy in Tel Aviv said. Four other Nepalese nationals were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth, the embassy added.
Panama: One missing
Panama’s government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.
Paraguay: Two missing
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.
Peru: Two missing
The Peruvian foreign ministry said two of its nationals were missing, without offering details.
Philippines: Seven missing
The Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that seven Philippine nationals are missing and cannot be contacted by phone or on their social media accounts. More than 30,000 Filipino nationals live in Israel, mostly working in the healthcare industry. The ministry has issued a travel advisory recommending all travel between the Philippines and Israel be suspended indefinitely
Philippines Foreign Affairs Department confirms 7 Filipinos are currently unaccounted for in Israel. One of them the wife in the Philippines recognized in unverified video that shows a man held hostage by armed individuals, most likely taken to Gaza.
More details as per DFA… pic.twitter.com/atdOfsnvIZ
— Barnaby Lo 吳宗鴻 (@barnabychuck) October 9, 2023
Russia: One dead, four missing
At least one Russian was killed and four are missing, the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv said on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.
Tanzania: Two missing
Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told the French news agency AFP that two Tanzanian nationals were missing.
Thailand: 12 dead, 11 hostages
Twelve Thai labourers were killed, eight were wounded and 11 were taken captive, Thailand’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said on Monday. An estimated 5,000 Thai labourers working in the areas hit by fighting are being moved to safety, Thailand’s Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said.
Ukraine: 2 dead
Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.
United Kingdom: One dead, one missing
A UK national serving in the Israeli army, Nathaniel Young, 20, was killed in fighting with Hamas, his family said on Sunday. Israel’s ambassador to the UK said a 26-year-old was missing.
United States: 11 dead, others missing
The US has confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was “likely” that their nationals were among the hostages being held by Hamas. “Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed – many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.