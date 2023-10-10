What to know about the deadly Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival

At least 260 people died at the Supernova music festival after fighters arrived in trucks and on motorcycles, wearing body armour and brandishing AK-47 assault rifles.

On Saturday, thousands witnessed a massacre at an Israeli music festival where Hamas fighters killed at least 260 people and took captives back into Gaza.

Here is what to know:

What happened and when?

About 3,500 young people attended the Supernova music festival, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who breached Gaza’s border fence early on Saturday from Gaza.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the gunmen descending in paragliders on the gathering. Others came by road.

Dozens of Hamas fighters opened fire on the young Israelis who had come together for a night of electronic music to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Videos compiled by Israeli first responders and posted to the social media site Telegram show armed men plunging into the panicked crowd, mowing down fleeing revellers with bursts of automatic fire.

Many victims were shot in the back as they ran.

While rockets rained down, revellers said, fighters converged on the festival site while others waited near bomb shelters, gunning down people who were seeking refuge.

Saturday’s attack is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history.

Where did it happen?

The party was held in a dusty field outside the Re’im kibbutz, about 3.3 miles (5.3 kilometres) from the wall that separates Gaza from southern Israel.

How many casualties?

Israeli emergency services said 260 bodies had been recovered from the site of the festival.

But festival organisers said they were helping Israeli security forces locate attendees who were still missing. The death toll could rise as teams continue to clear the area.

What else do we know about the Hamas fighters behind it?

Many of the fighters, who also arrived in trucks and on motorcycles, were wearing body armour and brandishing AK-47 assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

