Four UK citizens freed from detention in Afghanistan

Foreign office welcomes release and apologises on behalf of families for ‘any violations of the laws of the country.’

The United Kingdom has welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on behalf of their families for “any violations of the laws of the country”.

“We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country,” added the spokesperson.

The FCDO did not specify what the men had been accused of, but said all UK citizens were required to comply with “UK counter-terrorism legislation when overseas and abide by all laws of the country of destination”.

The Taliban has staffed and controlled the police, intelligence services and prisons in Afghanistan since they took control of the country following the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces in 2021.

Many countries have advised their citizens to avoid travelling to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power.

A recent United Nations report recorded more than 1,600 incidents of rights violations against people detained by the Taliban authorities, including acts of torture and ill-treatment by police and intelligence agents.

The report released by the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) in September said 18 people had died in prisons and in the custody of police and intelligence services in the 19 months ending July 2023.