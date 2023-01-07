Deschamps extends contract as France head coach until 2026

Didier Deschamps agrees to remain in the role for three-and-a-half more years, ending speculation about his future.

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Deschamps took over as coach of Les Bleus in July 2012 and led France to the World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.

At the recent World Cup in Qatar, Deschamps led the team to the final against Argentina, losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout after time ended at 3-3.

“In Qatar, we almost achieved what we wanted to do, winning the World Cup. There were a lot of positives to take,” Deschamps said on Saturday.

France’s players were despondent after losing such a tense final, but were touched by the reception they received when they arrived home.

“Coming back to France, I realised how much emotion and passion a World Cup can generate,” Deschamps said. “We had a lot of support. You can count on me to keep France at the highest level.”

FFF President Noel Le Graet reportedly only wanted to give Deschamps a two-year extension until the 2024 European Championship in Germany, but the 54-year-old coach had insisted on staying in charge until the next World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In 139 matches under Deschamps, France have won 89, drawn 28 and lost just 22, scoring 279 goals and conceding 119.

Deschamps will be the longest-serving France coach in history, ahead of Michel Hidalgo who held the job from March 1976 to June 1984.

France will return to action on March 24 when they face the Netherlands at the Stade de France at the start of qualifying for Euro 2024. Winning that competition, after the disappointment on home soil in 2016, is his next aim.

Deschamps’ assistant coach Guy Stephan has also retained his job.