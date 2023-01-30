Dozens injured in blast at busy mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Officials say an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, has caused multiple casualties.

Dozens of people have been wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to officials.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan told Reuters news agency on Monday.

“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” Khan added.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they had received 90 injured people, some of them in critical condition.

More to follow.