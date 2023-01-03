Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 314
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 314th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 3 Jan 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, January 3, 2023:
Fighting
- Kyiv has claimed responsibility for an attack in Makiivka, a Russian-held city in Donetsk, which Russia said killed 63 soldiers. The Ukrainian defence ministry said the death toll is closer to 400.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s defence ministry said it “successfully” shot down 39 Shahed-136/131 drones, two Orlan-10 drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile.
- Russian drones have attacked infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and surrounds, damaging energy facilities and causing some power outages, officials say.
Energy
- Europe’s wholesale natural gas prices have fallen to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago and drove gas prices to a record high.
- Russia’s Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.
Diplomacy
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine in a New Year’s call with Zelenskyy.
- Zelenskyy said he expressed thanks to the EU in a phone call with von der Leyen as he awaits new aid from the bloc.
- Former German army and NATO general Hans-Lothar Domrose said a ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine can be expected during 2023 and even as early as midyear.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies