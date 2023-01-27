Gunman kills at least 5 people in East Jerusalem attack

Shooting follows a deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp in which nine Palestinians were killed.

A gunman opened fire and killed at least five people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem before being shot dead, Israeli medics say.

After Friday’s shooting, the Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 10 wounded, some in critical condition.

Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed at the scene.

“What we understand happened was a car pulled up at the front of a synagogue, a gunman got out and opened fire,” Al Jazeera’s James Bays reported from East Jerusalem.

“Sources from the Israeli health service say five people have been killed. Some media are reporting that that could be higher – as many as seven killed. The information is pretty confused.”

A police statement said there was “terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem… The shooting terrorist was neutralised at the scene. Large police forces are at the scene.”

The attack follows a deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp. Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces.