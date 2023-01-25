Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in ‘attempted stabbing’

Aref Abdelnasser Lahlouh, 20, was shot dead near Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank after he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Aref Abdel Nasser Lahlouh by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

Lahlouh hailed from the Jenin refugee camp but was killed in Qalqilya, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kedumim.

The Israeli army said the man tried to carry out a stabbing attack. Surveillance footage from the scene released by the Israeli national news agency showed a man emerging from his car and running towards soldiers before being shot and killed.

Footage from the scene, verified by Al Jazeera, shows Lahlouh lying on the ground after being shot.

Israeli police were seen shushing another Palestinian man who appeared to be having a panic attack after witnessing the killing.

Another Palestinian was seriously injured after being shot in the chest with Israeli live fire in Shufat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian health ministry reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Israeli forces in large numbers backed by military vehicles on Wednesday raided the camp, and demolished the family home of Udai Tamimi who killed an Israeli soldier in October. Israeli forces killed Tamimi in a shootout after a 12-day manhunt.

Widespread confrontations broke out with Israeli forces on Wednesday afternoon in the camp.

Lahlouh is the 19th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023, including four children.

The United Nations said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, with at least 170 people killed including more than 30 children, and 9,000 others injured.

Since a string of attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel that began in March, the Israeli army has launched a campaign called Operation Break the Wave, which has included near-daily raids, mass arrests and killings in the occupied West Bank with a focus on Jenin and Nablus, where Palestinian armed resistance has grown more organised over the past year.

Israeli forces have killed civilians confronting them during raids – as well as uninvolved bystanders and Palestinian fighters in targeted assassinations and armed clashes.

Individual attacks by Palestinians against Israeli soldiers and settlers also increased in the last period.

Attacks committed by Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank in 2022 killed 29 people, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.