DEVELOPING STORY,
News

Somalia: Several injured in blast near Mogadishu mayor’s office

At least five injured in a huge explosion on Sunday that damaged buildings near the mayor’s office in the Somali capital.

Police officers take up positions outside of the Mayor's office where an ongoing gun battle erupted following a reported explosion, in Mogadishu, on January 22, 2023. - A blast and gunfire has been heard in an ongoing attack at the mayoral offices in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said. "Terrorists blasted a vehicle loaded with explosives onto a perimeter wall of the Mogadishu mall which is next to the Banadir administration headquarters," police officer Abdullahi Mohamed said as witnesses said gunfire was still ringing near the mayor's office. (Photo by Hassan Ali ELMI / AFP)
Police officers take up positions outside the mayor's office where a gun battle erupted following a reported explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia [Hassan Ali Elmi/AFP]
Published On 22 Jan 2023
|
Updated
an hour ago

At least five people have been injured in a blast near the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, with gunfire erupting afterwards, according to police and witnesses.

Witnesses said the huge explosion on Sunday damaged nearby buildings.

“Terrorists blasted a vehicle loaded with explosives onto a perimeter wall of the Mogadishu mall which is next to the Banadir administration headquarters,” police officer Abdullahi Mohamed said.

Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance Services, told Reuters news agency that ambulance staff evacuated five injured people from the scene of the blast.

The mayor’s office is located in the local government headquarters building in a well-guarded area of Mogadishu.

“We were in the office and we were deafened by a blast, we ran out, gunfire followed,” Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor’s office, told Reuters.

Security forces immediately put the area under lockdown but an exchange of gunfire between the army and the assailants was ongoing, an intelligence officer who only gave his name as Ahmed, told Reuters.

More to follow

Source: News Agencies