Burkina Faso demands departure of French troops: Report

Military-ruled Burkina Faso suspends accord with France, orders troops to leave within a month, reports state media.

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest to support Burkina Faso's president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, and to demand the departure of France's ambassador and military forces, in Ouagadougou, on January 20, 2023.
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest to support Burkina Faso's Captain Ibrahim Traore and to demand the departure of France's military forces, in Ouagadougou, on January 20, 2023 [File: Olympia de Maismont/ AFP]
Published On 22 Jan 2023

Burkina Faso’s military government has ordered French troops stationed in the West African country to leave within a month.

The decision, announced by the official Agence d’Information du Burkina (AIB) on Saturday, is the latest sign of deteriorating relations between France and its former colony since a second military coup in September of last year.

The AIB said the military government on Wednesday suspended a 2018 military accord that allowed the presence of French troops in the country.

There was no immediate comment from Paris.

A source close to the Burkinabe military told the AFP news agency that Ouagadougou was not severing relations with France and that the “notification only concerns military cooperation agreements”.

France has some 400 special forces soldiers stationed in Burkina Faso, which is battling groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

The West African nation is one of the world’s poorest countries and the conflict there, which had spread across the Sahel from Mali over the past decade, has killed thousands of civilians. In recent months, anti-French sentiment has spiked in the country amid perceptions that France’s military presence has not improved the security situation.

A woman holds her national flag and the Russian flag as people gather to show their support for Burkina Faso's new military leader Ibrahim Traore.
A woman holds her national flag and the Russian flag as people gather to show their support for Burkina Faso’s new military leader Ibrahim Traore and demand the departure of the French ambassador at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2023 [File: Vincent Bado/ Reuters]

“Despite their presence on Burkinabe soil with huge equipment and their power at the intelligence level, they couldn’t help us defeat terrorism,” said Passamde Sawadogo, a prominent civil society activist and reggae singer.

“It therefore was time for us to get rid of them, and that’s what the transition government is doing with a lot of boldness,” he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency.

Hundreds of Burkinabes also demonstrated against France on Friday, rallying in the capital, Ouagadougou, demanding the expulsion of the French envoy and the closure of its military base in Burkina Faso.

They carried huge posters showing the leaders of Mali and Guinea — both of whom also came to power in coups — as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mohamed Sinon, one of the organisers of the demonstration, said the rally was called to show support for Burkinabe coup leader Captain Ibrahim Traore and the security forces fighting al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

“We are a pan-African movement and we want cooperation between Burkina Faso and Russia, but also the strengthening of friendship and of cooperation with Guinea and Mali,” he added.

Mali, also a former colony of Paris, had ordered French troops out of the country last year.

The last of the 2,400 French troops stationed there left in August after nine years fighting al-Qaeda and ISIL-affiliated groups.

Many of those are now based in Niger and Chad instead.

Mali has now hired Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, who have been accused of widespread human rights abuses there and elsewhere.

A banner of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a protest in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
A banner of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Burkina Faso’s capital during a demonstration to demand the departure of France’s ambassador and military forces, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on January 20, 2023 [Olympia de Maismont/ AFP].

 

 

