Indiana police kill one attacker in Walmart store

Police officers have shot dead a man who opened fire on them inside a Walmart outlet in the US state of Indiana late on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an active attacker at about 10pm (03:30 GMT on Friday) at the store in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.

Evansville Police Department official Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect. They returned fire and killed the attacker, Gray said.

No officers were reported hurt.

At least one other person was shot and was taken to a hospital.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could be more victims.

Evansville, a city of about 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 276km (172 miles) southwest of Indianapolis.

Earlier this week, one person was shot dead and seven injured during a Martin Luther King Jr Day event in Florida state.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 33 mass shootings since the start of 2023.

Last year, 648 mass shootings were reported in the country, according to the US-based group.

In June last year, President Joe Biden signed the first significant federal gun reform in three decades, a bipartisan compromise that came in light of numerous mass shootings in the country.

The legislation is the most impactful firearms violence measure produced by Congress since the enactment of a long-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.

It strengthened background checks, funded laws to remove firearms from people considered to be a threat and closed a loophole that allowed some people accused of domestic abuse to own guns.