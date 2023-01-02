Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 313
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 313th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 2 Jan 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, January 2, 2023:
Fighting
- Several waves of Russian drones targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and surrounding areas, officials said, as Moscow extended its constant bombardment into a second day in 2023.
- An explosion hit Kyiv’s Desnianskiy district and drone debris hit a road in the district, in the capital’s northeast, damaging a building next to it, Ukrainian officials reported early on Monday.
- As a result of overnight strikes on Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, causing power and heating outages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
- Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 20 aerial objects above Kyiv early on Monday, its military said, after air raid sirens wailed for more than four hours. Earlier, one person was wounded by debris from a drone destroyed over the city.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had shot down a total of 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year.
- The regional military command in Ukraine’s east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions by early Monday morning.
- The Russian defence ministry said it is targeting “the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine” involved in the production of drones, claiming it had managed to scupper Kyiv’s “terror attacks”.
Energy
- Germany’s import ban on oil from Russian pipelines came into force as Berlin speeds up its effort to wean itself off Moscow’s exports.
- The British Foreign Office said the country has stopped importing Russian LNG. “Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas,” the office said on its Twitter page.
- Russia’s Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.
Diplomacy
- The United Nations human rights chief has warned the Russian campaign has inflicted “extreme hardship” on Ukrainians, and also decried probable war crimes by Russian forces.
