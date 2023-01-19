Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 330
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 330th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 19 Jan 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, January 19, 2023:
Diplomacy, weapons
- Berlin said it would send German-made tanks to Ukraine so long as the United States agreed to do likewise, a government source told Reuters news agency.
- The Pentagon is still not prepared to meet Kyiv’s request for M1 Abrams tanks, said Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top policy adviser, after returning from a Ukraine trip.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and before Russia mounted further missile and armoured assaults.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was afraid Russia was preparing a new offensive in Ukraine within months, adding that it was crucial to provide additional support to Kyiv with modern tanks and missiles.
- Canada summoned Russia’s ambassador to Ottawa over attacks against civilians in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov drew a sharp rebuke from the White House for saying the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve “the Russian question” in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a “final solution” to eradicate Europe’s Jews.
- The US will provide $125m to Ukraine to support its electric grids following attacks on those utilities by Russian forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
- Zelenskyy wrote a letter inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks.
Fighting
- Zelenskyy said the situation on the front line remains tough, with Donbas being the epicentre of the fiercest battles.
- Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a YouTube video that Ukrainian army units remained in Soledar, with heavy fighting in western districts despite Russian claims for more than a week that it now controlled the town. Reuters news agency could not verify battlefield reports.
- President Vladimir Putin, visiting an air defence factory in St Petersburg, said Russia’s military-industrial might meant “victory is assured, I have no doubt about it”.
Source: News Agencies