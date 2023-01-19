Praise pours in for outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said Ardern has led New Zealand with a mix of intellect, strength, insight and empathy.

Tributes have poured in for outgoing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who has announced she will step down from her position no later than early February and will not seek reelection.

Ardern’s shock announcement on Thursday that she had “no more in the tank” to continue as New Zealand’s prime minister was greeted first with surprise and then praise by fellow politicians and supporters at home and abroad.

Arden, 42, said it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to now step aside.

“Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the tributes from Australia’s politicians, praising Ardern for leading her country with a mix of intellect and strength.

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

“Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.”

In her resignation announcement, Ardern said she was not stepping down because the job was hard but because she believed others could do a better job.

She made a point of telling her daughter Neve that she was looking forward to being there when she started school this year and told her longtime partner Clarke Gayford that it was time they married.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” wrote Katy Gallagher, Australia’s minister for finance, women and public service, noting that Ardern had set an example for a generation of young women who had watched her lead New Zealand with “strength, empathy and grace”.

“Thank you for so many things, PM Ardern, but especially for making kindness and empathy cool again,” Angela Pratt, the World Health Organization’s representative in Vietnam, wrote on Twitter.

Political commentator Ben Thomas said Ardern’s announcement was a huge surprise as polls still ranked her as the country’s preferred prime minister even though support for her party had fallen from the stratospheric heights seen during the 2020 election.

Thomas said there was not a clear successor.

Ardern’s initial election in 2017 made a big splash on the global stage because of her gender and youth, coining the phrase “Jacinda-mania”.

Her empathetic leadership style was cemented by her response to the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019 that killed 51 people and injured 40.

Ardern swiftly labelled the attacks “terrorism” and wore a hijab as she met with the Muslim community a day after the attack, telling them the whole country was “united in grief”. She promised and delivered major gun law reform within a month.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, said Ardern had “led her country through its hardest ever day”. “She inspired people around the world with calm, assured, progressive and robust leadership,” Bowen wrote on Twitter.

Gerald Butts, a Canadian political consultant and vice chairman of the Eurasia Group, said Ardern was leaving her post as she had led her government: “honestly, empathetically, on her own terms. Bravo on a great run”.

Ardern won praise across the political spectrum for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw New Zealand face some of the strictest measures globally but also resulted in one of the lowest death tolls.

But her popularity has waned over the past year as inflation rose to nearly three-decade highs, the central bank aggressively increased the cash rate and crime increased.

The country has also become increasingly politically divided over issues such as a government overhaul of water infrastructure and the introduction of an agricultural emissions programme.

The ruling Labour Party’s vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday. The new party leader will be the prime minister until the next general election.

Ardern’s term as leader will conclude no later than February 7 and a general election will be held on October 14.