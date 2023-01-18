Ukraine interior minister, several others die in helicopter crash

Top Ukrainian officials and others, including children, killed as a helicopter crashes near a nursery in Brovary, outside Kyiv.

At least 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, have been killed in a helicopter crash near a nursery outside the capital, Kyiv.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed on Wednesday, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash in the town of Brovary.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

More soon…