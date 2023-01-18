Infographic: Who are the oldest people in the world?

The oldest known people in the world are all women. The world’s oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died at the age of 118.

Lucile Randon, the world’s oldest person, has died at the age of 118. Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she became a nun in 1944, died in her sleep on Tuesday at a nursing home in the French town of Toulon where she lived.

Randon was born on February 11, 1904, and was the world’s oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

Now the oldest person is 115-year-old Maria Branyas Morera, a woman who was born on March 4, 1907, in the US state of California and now living in Spain.

The oldest person ever whose age has been verified is Jeanne Calment (1875-1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122.

The oldest validated living supercentenarians, who are all women, include: