Who is – and who is not – attending the World Economic Forum?

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 will take place from January 16 to 20 in Davos, Switzerland.

The event brings together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

Established in 1971 by the German economist Klaus Schwab, the meeting was originally known as the European Management Forum, until a name change in 1987.

The theme this year is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

Who is – and who is not – attending?

According to the organisers, more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state and government, will be attending the event in the alpine resort town.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only G7 leader scheduled to attend the event. On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson announced that the leader would not be attending the event due to an ongoing energy crisis in the country.

Europe:

Alain Berset – president of the Swiss Confederation 2023 and Federal Councillor of Home Affairs

president of the Swiss Confederation 2023 and Federal Councillor of Home Affairs Alexander De Croo – prime minister of Belgium

prime minister of Belgium Andrzej Duda – president of Poland

president of Poland Christine Lagarde – president of the European Central Bank

president of the European Central Bank Sanna Marin – prime minister of Finland

prime minister of Finland Roberta Metsola – president of the European Parliament

president of the European Parliament Kyriakos Mitsotakis – prime minister of Greece

prime minister of Greece Mark Rutte – prime minister of the Netherlands

prime minister of the Netherlands Pedro Sánchez – prime minister of Spain

prime minister of Spain Maia Sandu – president of the Republic of Moldova

president of the Republic of Moldova Olaf Scholz – federal chancellor of Germany

federal chancellor of Germany Leo Varadkar – taoiseach of Ireland

taoiseach of Ireland Ursula von der Leyen – president of the European Commission

president of the European Commission Aleksandar Vučić – president of Serbia

Americas:

Chrystia Freeland – deputy prime minister and minister of finance of Canada

deputy prime minister and minister of finance of Canada Avril Haines – US director of national intelligence

US director of national intelligence John F Kerry – special US presidential envoy for climate

special US presidential envoy for climate Katherine Tai – US trade representative

US trade representative Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego – president of Colombia

president of Colombia Martin J. Walsh – US secretary of labour

Africa:

Aziz Akhannouch – head of government of Morocco

head of government of Morocco Najla Bouden – prime minister of Tunisia

prime minister of Tunisia Samia SuluhuHassan – president of Tanzania

president of Tanzania Félix Tshisekedi – president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Asia:

Ilham Aliyev – president of Azerbaijan

president of Azerbaijan Ferdinand Marcos, Jr – president of the Philippines

president of the Philippines Yoon Suk-yeol – president of South Korea

International: