Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 197

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 197th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. [File: Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Published On 8 Sep 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, September 8.

Fighting

Diplomacy

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western sanctions imposed on his country following the invasion of Ukraine a “threat to the entire world”, adding that efforts to isolate Russia were “impossible” amid a pivot towards Asia.
  • At a speech in Vladivostok, Putin also called the Ukrainian government an “illegitimate regime”, saying it was founded after a “coup” in 2014.
  • Russian officials announced that Putin would meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week in Uzbekistan.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decried what he described as Western “provocations” against Russia.

Economy

  • Putin claimed that “almost all” the Ukrainian grain shipped under a UN-backed deal to ease a global food crisis was reaching rich European nations at the expense of the developing world, an accusation denied by Ukraine.
  • The Russian president also said he would discuss “limiting the destinations for grain and other food exports” with Erdogan, who helped broker the deal.
  • Senior UN and Russian officials met to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertiliser exports despite the UN-brokered deal.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said next year’s budget would be a war budget, devoting more than a trillion hryvnias ($27.40bn) to defence and security spending.

Energy

  • The European Union’s proposed price cap on Russian gas raises the risk of rationing in some of the world’s richest countries this winter.
  • Shelling damaged a backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
