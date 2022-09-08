UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

Elizabeth, one of the world’s longest-ruling monarchs in history, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning royal and among the world’s longest-ruling monarchs in history, has died at the age of 96.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The news came, days after the queen appointed her 15th prime minister, Liz Truss.

Her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and other royal family members arrived at Balmoral shortly after doctors announced they were ‘concerned’ for her health.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The 96 year old marked her Platinum Jubilee on February 6 after ascending to the throne 70 years ago in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

