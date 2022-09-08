Doctors ‘concerned’ for health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

A statement by Buckingham Palace says doctors have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remains under medical supervision.

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the monarch remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace has said.

The announcement on Thursday came a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace said the queen was “comfortable” and remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.