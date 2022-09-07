Who is in Liz Truss’s new UK cabinet?

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed a new cabinet hours after stepping into the top office.

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss has formed a new government at the formal request of Queen Elizabeth II.

The extensive reshuffle saw 15 new faces in top government positions, while 16 members from the previous cabinet will stay in the newly formed cabinet.

The most senior cabinet members include:

Therese Coffey – health secretary, deputy prime minister

Coffey is the former work and pensions secretary who takes over from Stephen Barclay as health secretary, and will also be deputy prime minister.

She has been closely involved in Truss’s leadership campaign and previously served as environment minister, deputy leader at the House of Commons and assistant whip.

Coffey was elected MP for Suffolk Coastal in 2010.

Kwasi Kwarteng – chancellor of the exchequer

Kwarteng replaces Nadhim Zahawi, who got the job as the chancellor of the exchequer in July.

He previously served as business secretary since January 2021, when he became the first Black Conservative Party cabinet minister.

James Cleverly – foreign secretary

Cleverly is appointed foreign secretary, moving on from his previous and brief stint as education secretary.

He was Conservative Party chairman under former Prime Minister Theresa May. Under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson he served as minister without portfolio before being demoted in 2020.

Suella Braverman – home secretary

Braverman, previously the attorney general, takes over from Priti Patel as home secretary.

She was one of the early contenders for the Conservative Party leadership race. She is a firm Brexiter and has previously suggested that to tackle the UK’s immigration “problem” is to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Ben Wallace – defence secretary

Wallace will keep his post as defence secretary. He has been in the office since July 2019.

Wallace is MP for Wyre and Preston North as well as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

Brandon Lewis – justice secretary

Lewis replaces Dominic Raab as justice secretary. He previously served as the Northern Ireland secretary, party chairman and minister without portfolio.

A qualified barrister and former company director became Great Yarmouth MP in 2010.

Kit Malthouse – education secretary

Malthouse replaces new foreign secretary James Cleverly as education secretary.

He previously served as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, responsible for running the Cabinet Office as well as a deputy mayor of London from 2008, serving under Boris Johnson.

He became MP for North West Hampshire in 2015.

Other members of the government include:

Nadhim Zahawi – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and equalities minister

Simon Clarke – levelling up, housing and communities secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg – business secretary

Kemi Badenoch – international trade secretary

Chloe Smith – work and pensions secretary

Alok Sharma – president for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Ranil Jayawardena – environment secretary

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – transport secretary

Chris Heaton-Harris – Northern Ireland secretary

Alister Jack – Secretary of State for Scotland

Robert Buckland – Secretary of State for Wales

Penny Mordaunt – Leader of the House of Commons

Lord True – leader of the House of Lords

Michelle Donelan – culture secretary

Jake Berry – minister without portfolio, Conservative Party chairman

Wendy Morton – chief whip

Chris Philp – Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Michael Ellis – attorney general – the chief legal adviser to the government

Edward Argar – Paymaster General and Cabinet Office minister

Vicky Ford – development minister at the Foreign Office

Tom Tugendhat – security minister in the Home Office

James Heappey – minister for the armed forces and veterans

Graham Stuart – climate minister in the business department