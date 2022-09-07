Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 196

Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, September 7.

Myanmar has started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in roubles; the RIA news agency cited military ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

Russia’s Gazprom says it has signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has urged Russia and Ukraine to agree to a demilitarised perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant .

Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, according to a senior pro-Moscow separatist official, as Ukrainian officials were coy about how a counteroffensive was faring.

The Russian-installed commandant of a southern Ukrainian city was seriously wounded in a blast, an official said, the latest in a series of apparent assassination attempts in occupied areas.

Russia could be about to buy “literally millions” of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold War ally North Korea, the White House has said.

Russia questioned a UN-brokered deal with Ukraine to boost grain and fertiliser exports by both countries, accusing Western states of failing to honour pledges to help facilitate Russia’s shipments.

The United Kindgom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in her first call with a foreign leader and accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine.

Russia has not taken any steps to change an UN-brokered deal to facilitate grain exports, Ukraine’s agriculture minister said after Russian President Putin suggested routes should be changed.