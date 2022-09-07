Ex-Man Utd star Giggs faces retrial in domestic violence case

The ruling comes a week after Giggs was discharged after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Former Manchester United and Wales football star Ryan Giggs was ordered on Wednesday by a Manchester judge to go on trial for a second time on domestic violence charges.

The ruling comes a week after Giggs was discharged after a jury failed to reach a verdict on charges of causing actual bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend with controlling and coercive behaviour. Giggs has denied all charges.

Judge Hilary Manley set July 31, 2023, as a date for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “obviously disappointed” in the decision to appear in a retrial.

“I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations,” Giggs added.

“I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend … as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period. I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

In the meantime, the football star will remain on bail. The 48-year-old was excused from attending the brief hearing that took place at Manchester Crown Court.

Prosecutors say Giggs assaulted Greville, causing actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020.

Moreover, he was also charged with common assault of Greville’s younger sister Emma during the same incident.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was among those who gave evidence. Giggs also took the stand and while he admitted to being unfaithful in his previous relationships, he denied ever being violent.

During his time at United, the former captain of the Wales national team won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies. He has also made the most number of appearances for the club, a total of 963.

Amid the controversy, Giggs in June stood down as coach of the Wales national team, saying he did not want to jeopardise preparations for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.