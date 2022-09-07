Ten people killed in Canadian stabbing rampage identified

Police continue to search for suspect in attacks that devastated the Indigenous community and a nearby village in Saskatchewan.

Canadian authorities have released the names of the 10 people killed in a string of stabbings in remote communities in the province of Saskatchewan, as police continue to search for one of the suspects in the deadly attacks.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Wednesday confirmed the identities of the victims killed in James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on the weekend.

The victims ranged in age from 23 to 78, and most were from James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community that has been left reeling in the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly violence.

The victims are:

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation

Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation

Gloria Lydia Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation

Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon

The RCMP said the names of the 18 people injured in the attacks would not be released, but confirmed that a young teenager was among those hurt. The other injured people are adult men and women, police said.

Sunday’s attacks in Saskatchewan, a province on the Canadian prairies, mark one of the deadliest incidents of violence in Canada’s history, and have spurred widespread grief and fear.

Police continue to search for suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, who faces three counts of first-degree murder in the attacks, among other charges.

His brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was also a suspect and faced a first-degree murder charge, but he was found dead in James Smith Cree Nation on Monday. Police said Damien Sanderson’s body bore injuries “not believed to be self-inflicted”.

Saskatchewan RCMP on Tuesday ordered residents of the Indigenous community, home to approximately 1,900 people who live on the reserve, to shelter in place after they received reports of a “possible sighting” of Myles Sanderson. They later said he was not in the community.

Earlier this week, police had said Myles Sanderson could be in Regina, the provincial capital, approximately 320km (200 miles) from where the attacks took place.

RPS continues to support the RCMP investigation and search for Myles Sanderson. Today, police received information that is leading us to believe that he may no longer be in Regina. The situation is dynamic & our Service is committed to joint work with our @RCMPSK partners. pic.twitter.com/qmothriIcL — Regina Police (@reginapolice) September 6, 2022

But on Tuesday evening, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said police had received information that Myles Sanderson is no longer in the city.

“Although we don’t know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only in the city of Regina, but expanded into the province, as well,” Bray said. “If you have any information that you think could assist us in the investigation, or locating and taking Myles safely into custody, we ask you to call us.”

First Nations University, a First Nations-owned institution in Saskatchewan, said candlelit vigils would be held at its three campuses in the province on Wednesday evening.

“[The university] stands with those who are hurting and in pain. We open our hearts in support and warmly embrace you with thoughts and prayers for hope and healing. What happened is unfathomable – a beautiful morning darkened by loss. Collectively, we feel the shock, so together, we will mourn, pray, and heal,” President Jacqueline Ottmann said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken, but our will and resolve to survive and move through this trauma, from the unspeakable, is unshaken.”