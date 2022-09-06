In an address to the nation, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss pledges to ‘ride out the storm’ of economic crisis.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss, addressing the nation from Downing Street after a heavy downpour in central London, has promised to “ride out the storm” of economic crisis.

Truss pledged action this week to tackle “unaffordable energy bills” caused by Russia’s “appalling” war in Ukraine and listed three priorities in office: the economy, energy and healthcare.

“As prime minister, I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform,” Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, said on Tuesday.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment,” she said. “Secondly, I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

“Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctors’ appointments, and the NHS services they need … By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success,” the 47-year-old said.

Truss was speaking after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, who asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. It came one day after the governing Conservative Party announced that Truss had been elected as its leader.

Boris Johnson, who announced he was resigning two months ago, formally stepped down during his own audience with the queen.

‘Ride out the storm’

Commenting on the challenges ahead, Truss, who will later announce her government appointments, referenced the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the continuing war in Ukraine.

“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back … I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won’t be easy but we can do it,” she said.

“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.”

Truss inherits an economy in crisis, with inflation at double digits, the cost of energy soaring and the Bank of England warning of a lengthy recession by the end of this year. Already, workers across the economy have gone on strike.

As soon as Thursday, she is expected to sanction a freeze on household energy bills to prevent steep hikes this winter, and possibly beyond, at a cost of tens of billions of pounds.

Truss has also promised to scrap plans to increase corporation tax on big firms, and to reverse an increase in a payroll tax on workers and employers, designed to raise additional funding for health and social care, with the extra spending coming from general taxation.

‘Freedom and democracy’

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons, reporting from London, said what Truss is expected to be doing next

is “getting into that job of making those appointments”.

“I think they’ll be very rapid, they’ll be quite soon,” Simmons said. “All the big players, all the heavy hitters will certainly be lined up.”

According to him, Truss needs extra strength and support and is likely to surround herself with “loyalists” as she only got 57 percent of the vote.

“The global picture is against her, the domestic picture is against her, but she says she has the will,” Simmons said.

During her short speech, Truss also lauded the United Kingdom’s continuing unity with its allies and her country’s support for “freedom and democracy around the world”.

“We can’t have security at home without having security abroad,” she said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was one of the first to congratulate Truss.

“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” he said on Twitter.

A phone call is scheduled to take place between Biden and Truss at 7:30pm (GMT).