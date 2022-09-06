Large Israeli raid in Jenin leaves one Palestinian dead

Mohammad Sabaaneh, 29, was killed during a military raid on Jenin city in the occupied West Bank.

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man during a large military raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the man as 29-year-old Mohammad Sabaaneh, whose death was announced just before 5am local time (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 16 other Palestinians were wounded as a result of Israeli live fire and shrapnel, according to the ministry.

Dozens of Israeli military jeeps raided Jenin just after midnight on Tuesday.

In the city’s eastern al-Madaris area, the army raided a large residential building where the family of Raed Hazem, who carried out a shooting in Tel Aviv in April, killing three, lived. Hazem was killed by Israeli police at the scene of the shooting.

Israeli snipers closed off roads, positioned themselves on rooftops and mosques, emptied the building of 29 apartments, and blew up Hazem’s flat.

The Israeli army shared images of the explosion. Hazem’s neighbours appealed to Israel’s High Court to stop the demolition order, but the appeal was rejected in May.

Israeli regularly carries out punitive demolitions of the homes of Palestinians who have carried out attacks against Israelis. Human rights organisations and a UN special rapporteur have called the practice “collective punishment”.

Confrontations with Palestinian youth throwing rocks as well as armed clashes with Palestinian fighters broke out during the Israeli raid, which lasted for several hours.

The Israeli army said that Palestinian fighters had attacked its forces, and that Israeli soldiers “responded with riot dispersal means and live fire”.

Israeli forces raided several other Palestinian towns, villages and refugee camps on Tuesday.

At 8:30am (05:00GMT), the Israeli army raided the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah and fired live ammunition during confrontations, with at least four males injured as a result so far.

The army surrounded the home of a Palestinian man and demanded he hand himself over in the camp, before arresting at least four others.

According to prisoners’ groups, Israeli forces arrested at least 16 Palestinian males from across the occupied West Bank by Tuesday morning, including eight in Hebron, with the rest from Nablus, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli army has killed more than 140 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which Israel illegally occupies.

Nineteen people have also been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank in 2022.