Suicide bomb blast near Russian embassy in Kabul: Afghan police

Police say the bomber detonates explosives near the entrance of the embassy, adding the attacker was shot dead.

A suicide bomber has detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul, police said, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker, before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters news agency.

The powerful explosion occurred in the vicinity of the embassy building in the Darul Aman area in southwestern Kabul, local news organisation Khaama Press said.

Two Russian citizens, a diplomat and a security guard, were wounded in the blast, state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

Locals said a large number of people were present at the spot when the bomb exploded.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement supply gasoline and other commodities.

In recent days, the ISIL (ISIS) group has targeted the Taliban’s religious seminaries and mosques in Kabul and other parts of the country.