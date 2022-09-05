Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 194

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 194th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Energy

Germany will use income from windfall taxes to lower end-consumer prices of gas, oil and coal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

European gas buyers already grappling with record prices face further pain when markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears about energy rationing.

The energy ministers of European Union nations will meet on Friday to discuss urgent bloc-wide measures to rein in soaring energy prices, including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, Reuters news agency reported, citing a document.

Russia does not support an oil production cut now, and it is likely OPEC+ will keep output steady when it meets on Monday, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zaporizhzhia plant

The Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line despite losing connection to the last main external power line, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

An official from the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia told a radio station the situation was calm around the facility on Sunday after accusing Ukrainian forces of trying to attack it two days in a row. Ukraine says Russia attacked the plant itself.

Fighting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed progress in a counter-offensive his country’s forces began last week, thanking troops for taking two settlements in the south and a third in the east, but did not give precise locations.

