Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank

Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was shot by Israeli forces during a raid near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its outskirts, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was killed on Monday in the village of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, after being shot in the head and legs.

Zakarneh was alive when he was taken to hospital in the morning, before succumbing to his injuries several hours later.

The Israeli raid on Jenin began at dawn and led to confrontations with Palestinians.

An Israeli army statement said its forces were conducting “counterterrorism activity” in Jenin and Qabatiya, and that “violent riots were instigated”.

“The rioters hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shots were heard in the area,” the statement said. “The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified.”

A funeral procession was held for Zakarneh in Qabatiya shortly after the killing.

استشهاد الشاب طاهر محمد طاهر زكارنة 19 عام بعد اصابته برصاص الاحتلال بالرأس خلال اقتحام بلدة قباطية قضاء جنين صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/TztBdyYrJC — Hisham Abu Shaqrah هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) September 5, 2022

[Translation: The martyrdom of the youth Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19 years old, after he was shot in the head by the [Israeli] occupation during a raid on Qabatiya, outside Jenin, this morning.]

The Israeli army said 17 Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank overnight. Palestinian prisoner groups said that at least five had been arrested in Jenin.

The Israeli army raids Palestinian towns and villages on a near-daily basis, often resulting in confrontations and the killing or wounding of Palestinian residents.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territories since the start of the year, including 49 during the recent three-day Israeli assault on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Nineteen people have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank in 2022.

On Sunday, six Israeli soldiers and a driver were injured after a bus they were travelling in was shot at by Palestinian fighters near Tubas, in the northern West Bank.