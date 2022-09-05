Canada: Search continues for suspects in deadly stabbing spree

Police still looking for two suspects wanted for attacks that killed 10, injured 15 in central province of Saskatchewan.

Authorities in Canada are continuing to search for two suspects after 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a weekend stabbing spree in the central province of Saskatchewan that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Evan Bray, the chief of police in Regina, the provincial capital, said on Monday morning that the pair were still at large “despite ongoing, relentless efforts throughout the night”.

“They have not yet been located, and so efforts continue,” Bray said in a video shared on social media, urging anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts to come forward. “We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody.”

Police said on Sunday afternoon that at least 10 people had been killed in a series of attacks across 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, approximately 320km (200 miles) north of Regina.

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. pic.twitter.com/LeshXMR4sN — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” police told reporters at that time.

They named the two suspects: Damien Sanderson, aged 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Police extended a “dangerous persons alert” to the neighbouring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba and urged people not to approach the suspects.

The attacks spurred an outpouring of grief in Saskatchewan and across Canada, especially among Indigenous communities. James Smith Cree Nation is a remote Indigenous community home to approximately 1,900 people who live on the reserve.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, expressed solidarity with residents of James Smith Cree Nation after the acts of “unspeakable violence”.

“Our hearts break for all those impacted. This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities,” Chief Bobby Cameron said in a statement late on Sunday.

James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency on Sunday, adding that two emergency centres had been set up to help provide health support to residents.

“My deepest condolences to the many families affected by today’s tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation,” said RoseAnne Archibald, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said in a statement, adding that his government was ready to assist “in any way”.

“Those responsible for [Sunday’s] abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents have started to identify some of the victims, according to local media.

Weldon residents identified one of the victims as Wes Petterson, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix newspaper reported.

“I collapsed and hit the ground. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,” said resident Ruby Works, of the moment she found out the 77-year-old widower had been killed. “He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man,” Works told the newspaper.

The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) also said Lana Head, a mother of two, was among those fatally stabbed in James Smith Cree Nation.