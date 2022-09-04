Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 193
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 193rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 4 Sep 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, September 4.
Get the latest updates here
Nuclear plant
- Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost external power again, fuelling fears of disaster.
- The plant continues to supply electricity to the grid despite losing connection to the last remaining main external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Only one of the station’s six reactors was still operational.
- Russia said it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to take back the plant with attacks from military helicopters and fighter jets, destroying 20 Ukrainian vessels.
- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the plant, his office said.
Aid
- Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros ($199.06m) to fund aid programmes for those internally displaced as a result of Russia’s invasion, the development minister said.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will be the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months.
- “Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” Shmygal told German media ahead of his trip, but the prime minister said Kyiv needs more from Berlin, including “modern combat tanks” such as the Leopard 2.
Energy
- The standoff over Russian gas and oil exports ramped up last week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports.
- EnergyGermany’s gas storage facilities reached the October goal of 85 percent despite the extended halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline delivering gas from Russia, data from European operators group GIE showed.
- The indefinite delay in restarting Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, deepens Europe’s problems securing fuel for winter as energy prices lead a surge in living costs.
- Russia’s Gazprom said Germany’s Siemens Energy was ready to help repair broken equipment but there was nowhere available to carry out the work. Siemens said it has not been commissioned to carry out maintenance work for the pipeline but it is available.
- Sweden will offer tens of billions of dollars worth of liquidity guarantees to energy firms to help avert a financial crisis after the Nord Stream 1 shutdown, the prime minister said.
- The European Union expects Russia to respect existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so, Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.
Source: News Agencies