Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 193

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 193rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, September 4.

Nuclear plant

Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost external power again, fuelling fears of disaster.

The plant continues to supply electricity to the grid despite losing connection to the last remaining main external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Only one of the station’s six reactors was still operational.

Russia said it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to take back the plant with attacks from military helicopters and fighter jets, destroying 20 Ukrainian vessels.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the plant, his office said.

Aid

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros ($199.06m) to fund aid programmes for those internally displaced as a result of Russia’s invasion, the development minister said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will be the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months.

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” Shmygal told German media ahead of his trip, but the prime minister said Kyiv needs more from Berlin, including “modern combat tanks” such as the Leopard 2.

Energy