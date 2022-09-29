UK’s Queen Elizabeth II died of ‘old age’: Death certificate

The longest-serving monarch died at 14:10 GMT on September 8, a document registered by her daughter shows.

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to her death certificate, which has been published by the National Records of Scotland.

Elizabeth, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on September 8.

The certificate, published on Thursday, records her time of death as 3:10pm (14:10 GMT).

The detail confirms that the queen died as a number of her family – including her grandsons, the new prince of Wales, Prince William, and the duke of Sussex, Prince Harry – were still travelling to Scotland to be with her.

Her son, the now-King Charles III, and daughter, Princess Anne, were at Balmoral as she died. They had already been in Scotland undertaking public engagements prior to September 8.

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12:30 pm (11:30 GMT) that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen’s health and that she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6:30pm (17:30 GMT).

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by Princess Anne, on September 16.

Its publication came as hundreds of people lined up on Thursday outside Windsor Castle, as the landmark royal residence and its historic St George’s Chapel, where Elizabeth was buried last week, reopened following the monarch’s death.

Long queues of tourists, many with advance tickets, stretched back along the narrow streets outside the castle’s stately walls for a chance to visit the site.

Royal palaces and residences have been closed since the death of the queen, including Windsor, west of London, where she spent much of her time.

Elizabeth was buried alongside her father, King George VI, and her mother, also called Elizabeth.

The late queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, is also interred there, as are the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.