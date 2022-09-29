Documents reveal discrimination and racism in UK Labour Party

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) reveals how a British political party that claims to embrace progressive values created a hierarchy of racism that discriminated against its Black, Asian and Muslim members. Interviews, internal documents and social media messages shared by the most senior staff in The United Kingdom’s Labour Party betrayed a racist culture where abuse was aimed at their own colleagues, councillors and political leaders.

The Labour Files, an I-Unit investigation based on 500 gigabytes of documents, emails, video and audio files from the Labour Party dating from 1998 to 2021, exposes how the party’s campaign to present a tough image on anti-Semitism, while ignoring other forms of discrimination, drove many staff to resign.