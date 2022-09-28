Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in a dozen coastal Florida counties, the US state’s emergency officials said.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it headed towards the US state of Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and “devastating” winds after it reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba.

As of 5am (09:00 GMT) on Wednesday, mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in a dozen coastal Florida counties, with voluntary evacuation recommended in several others, according to the state’s emergency officials.

Tropical storm force winds and rain were already hitting the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned those in areas projected to be hit hardest that their “time to evacuate is coming to an end”.

“You need to evacuate now. You’re going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon,” he said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm’s projected path. “This the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”

Nearly 60 Florida school districts had cancelled classes due to the hurricane, DeSantis said. More than 175 evacuation centres were opened statewide, the governor said, many of them school buildings converted to shelters.

Commercial airlines reported more than 2,000 storm-related US flight cancellations, with airports in Tampa, St Petersburg and Key West closed. Disney World theme parks and SeaWorld in Orlando all closed ahead of the storm.

Evacuations

US Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed that Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power.

The hurricane could push as much as 3.6m (12 feet) of ocean water ashore in Florida, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said, urging people to evacuate the danger zone if they still can. More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law, no one could be forced to flee.

“Catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina,” the Miami-based centre said.

Winds exceeding tropical-storm strength of 63km/h (39 mph) reached Florida by 3am (07:00 GMT) and hurricane-force winds were expected in the state well in advance of the eyewall moving inland, HNC added. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 46cm (18 inches).

If Ian strikes the Tampa area, it would be the first hurricane to make landfall there since the 1921 Tarpon Springs storm. It also may prove one of the costliest, with data modelling service Enki Research projecting storm-related damages ranging from $38bn to more than $60bn.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without electricity. As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee.

“You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area Tuesday with his wife, son, dog and two kittens seeking a hotel in the tourist district of Orlando. “We live in a high-risk zone, so we thought it best to evacuate.”