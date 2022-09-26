Russia-Ukraine war in maps and charts: Live Tracker

As the Russian offensive enters its 215th day, we track where battles are taking place and the human cost of war.

Who controls what in Ukraine?

Ukrainian officials said more than 40 towns have been hit by Russian shelling during the last 24 hours, mostly in the south and southeast. Russian forces launched two drones into Odesa, reportedly hitting military objects, causing a fire and ammunition to explode.

Who controls what in eastern Ukraine?

Ukrainian forces are contesting Russian positions in different areas in the Donetsk region, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Where are people fleeing to?

According to the UN refugee agency, there have been more than 13 million border crossings out of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Many people have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

The latest data show 6,284,379 border crossings into Poland, 1,246,945 to Romania, 2,691,903 to Russia, 1,424,719 to Hungary, 798,232 to Slovakia, 618,738 to Moldova, and 16,705 into Belarus.

Most of the arrivals have been women and children. Men aged between 18 and 60 have been asked to remain in Ukraine to fight.