Italy’s right-wing alliance set for election victory: Exit polls

Rome, Italy – The far-right Brothers of Italy party has won most parliament seats in the country’s elections, exit polls on SWG and private channel La 7 suggest, paving the way for the party’s leader Giorgia Meloni to become the country’s first female premier.

The projections, which came out after voting ended on Sunday, suggested that Meloni’s party is likely going to grab 25 percent share of votes, while its coalition partners hardliner Matteo Salvini of the League party (Lega) and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forward Italy (FI) are expected to win 11.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The Democratic Party, which has been running on a solo journey after failing to forge a broad alliance with other left-leaning and centre parties, is predicted to win 20 percent of the vote, pollsters said.

The Five Star Movement, long considered a moribund party, seems to have done better than expected, getting 15.5 percent of the vote.

