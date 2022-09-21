China calls for ‘ceasefire through dialogue’ after Putin address

China has called for a “ceasefire through dialogue” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation amid the war in Ukraine.

“We call on the relevant parties to realise a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

“We always maintain that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises should be supported.”

Putin announced the mobilisation earlier on Wednesday and vowed to use “all available means” to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced annexation referendums.

Last week, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also called for a ceasefire through dialogue.

“We call on parties concerned to achieve a ceasefire through dialogue and negotiation and find a way to accommodate the legitimate security concerns of all parties concerned as soon as possible.

“Also, we hope the international community will create the conditions and space for that.”

China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions, but it has repeatedly stated that it supports the sovereignty of all countries in relation to Ukraine.

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years due to their “no-limits” relationship.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his counterpart Putin in Uzbekistan for a regional summit with other Asian leaders in which they called for a new “international order” challenging Western influence.

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, and is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation,” Wang added on Wednesday.