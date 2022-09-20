Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 209
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 209th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, September 20:
Fighting
- Ukraine’s armed forces regained control of Bilohorivka village, preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, Governor Serhiy Haidai said. The village is 10 km (6 miles) west of Lysychansk city, which fell to Russia after weeks of battles in July.
- Increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability likely forced Russia’s Black Sea fleet to relocate some of its submarines from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia, the UK military said on Tuesday.
- Russian forces struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolaiv but its reactors have not been damaged and are working normally, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said investigators had discovered new evidence of torture used against some soldiers buried near Izyum in Kharkiv.
- The Kremlin rejected allegations that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region as a “lie”. Moscow regularly denies committing atrocities in the war or deliberately attacking civilians.
Diplomacy/Aid
- US President Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of Russian military setbacks in Ukraine.
- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK next year will meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63bn) military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022. UK military support is likely to include equipment such as the Multiple Launch Rocket System, Truss’ office said in a statement.
- Germany will supply Ukraine with four more Panzer howitzer 2000 tanks along with an additional ammunition package, the defence ministry said. Ukraine has urged the West to step up military aid to help it turn the tide of battle against Russia.
- Zelenskyy has hinted he would use a video address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.
