Who is – and who is not – attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
World leaders and royals assembled in London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
World leaders arrived in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, was given a state funeral – the first in the United Kingdom since 1965 following the death of wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.
The 2,000-strong congregation included world leaders, royal family members, representatives from charities, and those who made ‘”extraordinary contributions” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
What time is the queen’s funeral?
The main service began shortly before 11am (10:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in central London, followed by a committal service at 4pm (15:00 GMT) in Windsor and a private service at 7:30pm (18:30 GMT).
The infographics and map below highlight some of the attendees and the people not invited:
Royal attendees
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan
- Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait
- King Letsie III of Lesotho
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
- Malaysia’s Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
- Prince Albert II of Monaco
- Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
- Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman
- Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
- Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud of Saudi Arabia
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, and former Queen Sofia
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Tupou VI of Tonga
- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the UAE and ruler of Dubai
World leaders
Americas
- President Sandra Mason of Barbados
- Governor-General Floyla Tzalam of Belize
- President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica
- Governor-General Susan Dougan of St Vincent and the Grenadines
- President Paula-Mae Weekes of Trinidad and Tobago
- President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden of the United States
Europe
- President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria
- President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- European Council President Charles Michel
- President Sauli Niinisto of Finland
- President Emmanuel Macron of France
- President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany
- President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece
- President Katalin Novak of Hungary
- President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland
- Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin of Ireland
- President Sergio Mattarella of Italy
- President Egils Levits of Latvia
- President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania
- President George Vella of Malta
- Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO
- President Andrzej Duda of Poland
- President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal
- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister
Middle East
- Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt
- President Isaac Herzog of Israel
- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh
- Saudi Arabia’s minister of state Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is no longer expected to attend the queen’s funeral.
Africa
- National Assembly President Christophe Mboso N’kodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- President Ali Bongo of Gabon
- President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana
- President William Ruto of Kenya
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria
- President Paul Kagame of Rwanda
- President Macky Sall of Senegal
- President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa
- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
Asia
- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh
- President Droupadi Murmu of India
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan
- President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka
Asia-Pacific
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia
- Vice President Wang Qishan of China
- Prime Minister Mark Brown of Cook Islands
- Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand
- Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
- Head of State Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, Samoa
- President Halimah Yacob of Singapore
- President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea
- Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu
- Governor-General David Vunagi of Solomon Islands
Countries not invited
Britain invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.
Nations not invited included Syria and Venezuela because London does not have normal diplomatic ties. Britain also did not invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.