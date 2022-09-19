Who is – and who is not – attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

World leaders arrived in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, was given a state funeral – the first in the United Kingdom since 1965 following the death of wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.

The 2,000-strong congregation included world leaders, royal family members, representatives from charities, and those who made ‘”extraordinary contributions” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

What time is the queen’s funeral?

The main service began shortly before 11am (10:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in central London, followed by a committal service at 4pm (15:00 GMT) in Windsor and a private service at 7:30pm (18:30 GMT).

The infographics and map below highlight some of the attendees and the people not invited:

Royal attendees

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait

King Letsie III of Lesotho

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Malaysia’s Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud of Saudi Arabia

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, and former Queen Sofia

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Tupou VI of Tonga

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the UAE and ruler of Dubai

World leaders

Americas

President Sandra Mason of Barbados

Governor-General Floyla Tzalam of Belize

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica

Governor-General Susan Dougan of St Vincent and the Grenadines

President Paula-Mae Weekes of Trinidad and Tobago

President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden of the United States

Europe

President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria

President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Charles Michel

President Sauli Niinisto of Finland

President Emmanuel Macron of France

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece

President Katalin Novak of Hungary

President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin of Ireland

President Sergio Mattarella of Italy

President Egils Levits of Latvia

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania

President George Vella of Malta

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO

President Andrzej Duda of Poland

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister

Middle East

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt

President Isaac Herzog of Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is no longer expected to attend the queen’s funeral.

Africa

National Assembly President Christophe Mboso N’kodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Ali Bongo of Gabon

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

President William Ruto of Kenya

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

President Macky Sall of Senegal

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader

Asia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

President Droupadi Murmu of India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan

President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka

Asia-Pacific

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia

Vice President Wang Qishan of China

Prime Minister Mark Brown of Cook Islands

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand

Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

Head of State Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, Samoa

President Halimah Yacob of Singapore

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea

Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu

Governor-General David Vunagi of Solomon Islands

Countries not invited

Britain invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.

Nations not invited included Syria and Venezuela because London does not have normal diplomatic ties. Britain also did not invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.