Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 205
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 205th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 16 Sep 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 16.
Fighting
- Ukrainian authorities allegedly found a mass grave with 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izyum, recently recaptured from Russian forces. Some had been killed by shelling and air raids.
- Authorities in Kryvyi Rih are working to repair the damage to a reservoir dam from Russian missile raids with water levels receding.
- Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks north of the city of Donetsk. Sea-based missiles were fired at areas of the Odesa region but were destroyed by anti-aircraft units.
- Russian forces launched attacks on several settlements on the Kharkiv front line, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.
- The United States announced a new $600m arms package for Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and artillery rounds. The US has sent $15.1bn in security assistance to Kyiv since Russia’s February 24 invasion.
Economy
- The United States imposed new sanctions to punish those supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aimed at people and entities it accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions, steal Ukrainian grain and violate human rights.
- Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year.
Diplomacy
- In a rare admission, Russian President Putin said he understood that China’s leader Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised Xi for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visiting Kyiv, said Ukraine was making good progress towards joining the European Union.
- Von der Leyen said supporting Ukraine comes at a high cost but freedom is “priceless”.
- US President Joe Biden will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine with South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, who has avoided condemning Russia when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday.
